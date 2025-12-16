This holiday season, the Wallace Real Estate Northshore & Property Management Office is putting compassion into action by hosting a collection drive to support families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Knoxville.

The drive focuses on providing essential comfort items for families who are far from home while caring for a child receiving medical treatment. Donations of new Pack ’N Plays, dehumidifiers, ceramic heaters, and box fans will help create a more welcoming and supportive environment during an especially challenging time of year.

“During the holidays, it’s important to remember families who may be facing unimaginable stress,” said Patti Stallings, Maintenance Coordinator of the Wallace Real Estate Northshore & Property Management Office. “Supporting the Ronald McDonald House allows us to offer comfort and care to families when they need it most, and we’re grateful for the community’s generosity.”

Community members are invited to drop off donated items at the Wallace Real Estate & Property Management Office, located at 813 S. Northshore Drive, Suite 101, Knoxville, TN 37919. All donations must be received by December 22, 2025.

No contribution is too small, and every item donated helps make a meaningful difference for families navigating difficult circumstances during the holiday season. As the office reminds the community, “No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.”

Kate Spears is the social media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.

