Our Beverly Park Place team and residents had the best time taking part in the Gibbs Christmas Parade!

Everyone pitched in to create the sweetest candy-themed float, and our residents rode proudly behind it in the Hillcrest bus, waving to neighbors and soaking up the holiday magic.

A huge thank you to Donna and Gary Gomes for doing the float and John and Sharon O’ Barr for pulling it! We’re grateful for every helping hand that made this parade such a bright spot of the season.

Scroll through to see the smiles, the float, and all the holiday spirit from our Hillcrest family on Hillcrest Healthcare Facebook.

Lavonda Cantrell is the Director of Marketing & Communities for Hillcrest Healthcare and the Vice President of The Hillcrest Healthcare Foundation. She can be reached at lcantrell@hillcresthc.com.

