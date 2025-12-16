World headlines

Holiday events

Santa's Schedule at the Libraries: December 16, 6-7 p.m., Fountain City Branch Library; Wednesday, December 17, 10:30- 11:30 p.m., Lawson McGhee Library; Thursday, December 18, 6-7 p.m., South Knoxville Branch Library, and Friday, December 19, 4-5 p.m., Halls Branch Library.

Santa will be at the Food City in Knoxville, Sevierville & Cleveland. Enjoy photos with Santa and other festive holiday traditions today, Tuesday, December 16, at 11501 Hardin Valley Road, Knoxville, 37932, and 741 Dolly Parton Parkway, Sevierville, 37862, 2310 McGrady Drive, Cleveland, 37323. Bring your phone or camera to capture the magic.

Safety City Christmas Families are invited to enjoy the display of lights at Safety City every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 4-8 p.m., for the next three weeks, 165 South Concord Street, 37919. Bring your own bicycles, push scooters, battery-operated cars, doll buggies, and the like to the display of Christmas lights around the miniature city.

One Stop Job & Resource Fair – Knoxville AJC: Multiple employer job and resource fair on Thursday, December 11, 1-3 p.m., 2700 Middlebrook Pike, Suite 100.

Wendel Werner & Friends Concert: Relax and enjoy an afternoon of exceptional music to lift your spirits, featuring Wendel Werner and special guest performers on Thursday, December 11, 2:30 p.m. at the John T. O'Connor Center, 611 Winona Street, 37917.

Silver Stage Players: Holiday Hodgepodge 2025: Laugh, sing, and celebrate with the Silver Stage Players as they present their festive variety performance on Friday, December 12, 1 p.m. at the John T. O'Connor Center, 611 Winona Street, 37917.

Corryton Parade: Saturday, December 13th, 11 a.m.

Halls Parade: Saturday, December 13th, 6 p.m.

Candlelight Christmas tour at Mabry-Hazen House: Celebrate the holiday season with Mabry-Hazen House Christmas tours every thirty minutes on Friday, December 12, 6 – 9 p.m. and Saturday, December 13, from 5-8 p.m. Tours can accommodate up to 15 people and will last about 45 minutes. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children (ages 6 – 17), and FREE for members and children 5 & under. Tickets can be reserved at mabryhazen.com/christmas.

Appalachian Ballet Company – The Nutcracker: A magical holiday tradition featuring live orchestral music and timeless choreography on Saturday, December 13, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 14, at 3 p.m., Clayton Center for the Arts.

Blount Mansion tours: Join Blount Mansion on Friday, December 12th & Saturday, December 13th, starting at 5 p.m. for candlelight tours. Tours end at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available at https://blount-mansion.square.site/

Oak Ridge Christmas Parade The parade proceeds along the Oak Ridge Turnpike on Saturday, December 13, at 6 p.m.

Ongoing holiday events

Lakeshore Park: Another pocket of town lighting up the night sky until January 1 Light Up Lakeshore – Lakeshore Park.

Peppermint Trail in Downtown: Follow the trail through this winter wonderland to find some sweet and scrumptious surprises hiding around every corner until January 4: Sleigh the Peppermint Trail – Downtown Knoxville.

Farragut Ice Rink: Inviting friends and neighbors to lace up their skates and let loose at the Campbell Station Skate – Mayor Ralph McGill Plaza until January 3. Admission to the rink is $5, and it is closed on Mondays and on major holidays (Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Day)

Smoky Night Lights by Zoo Knoxville This immersive show celebrates the uniqueness of the Smokies and runs till March 15. More information here.

Outdoor Knoxville. A calendar produced by Legacy Parks Foundation has a comprehensive list of upcoming local outdoor events. Find it here.

Kickin’ It with Kincannon City of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon shares a monthly podcast with the community. See the podcast here: Kickin’ It with Kincannon.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs weekly podcast Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs provides a weekly update for the community. See his updates here: Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

Ijams Nature Center: Ijams offers programs, activities, and events for all ages on a weekly basis, and almost every day. Check their Calendar of Events here.

Weather: The latest weather forecasts from WBIR Weather.

Knoxville/Knox County Planning Commission: The Planning Commission meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

