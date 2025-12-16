In November, Savanna Gregory ’20, a visiting lecturer in Health and Wellness Promotion, and students from her “Professional in Human Resources” course partnered with the Smoky Mountain Meals on Wheels program to help prepare 525 Thanksgiving meals for seniors in Blount County.

This opportunity is one of several that Gregory and her students have participated in that have given back to the Blount County community through a partnership with the Blount County Community Action Agency (BCCAA).

“The overarching goal of this course is to understand the practical application of health and wellness at the community level. This course covers topics from understanding what services communities need to improve well-being, all the way to program planning, implementation, and evaluation,” said Gregory. “Doing good on the largest possible scale” is our motto at MC, and we love to see professors and students making it happen!