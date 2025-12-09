Wallace Real Estate celebrated the achievements of its 2025 Top Producers during a special luncheon held Thursday, December 4, at Cherokee Country Club. The highly anticipated annual event brought together more than 150 real estate professionals from the brokerage’s nine offices across East Tennessee to recognize outstanding accomplishments over the past year.

This year’s celebration included more than 20 individuals who earned Top Producer status for the first time—a milestone that reflects both the company’s growth and the strong performance of its agents across all markets.

The luncheon also welcomed representatives from several of Wallace’s valued ancillary partners, including Dogwood Insurance Group, Melrose Title Company, 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, and CMG Financial Home Loans. Guests kicked off the festivities with mimosas and cheerful toasts, along with plenty of photo opportunities among colleagues and friends.

“We are incredibly proud of this year’s Top Producers,” said Andrew McGranaghan, Chief Executive Officer at Wallace Real Estate. “Their dedication to serving clients with professionalism, skill, and heart continues to elevate our entire organization. Celebrating their achievements is one of the best parts of our year.”

Chief Operating Officer Claudia Stallings echoed his remarks. “Our agents consistently go above and beyond for the people of East Tennessee,” she said. “This event gives us the chance to pause, recognize their hard work, and express our gratitude for the trust they’ve built with clients and communities since 1936.”

The Top Producers Luncheon remains one of Wallace’s cornerstone traditions, honoring excellence, strengthening relationships, and setting the tone for the year ahead.

