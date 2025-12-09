SouthEast Bank recognizes you have tackled a lot this year!

As 2026 approaches, we should take stock of all of our financial habits and redefine our future goals. What went well in 2025? Also, what could stand to be improved?

Here are some smart money moves we can start making starting right now to help set ourselves up for further financial success in the coming year.

Make (or Refresh) our budget: It might seem simple, but using a budget can be a helpful way to manage our finances, regardless of where we are on our financial journey.

Plan for potential Windfalls: If we’re expecting a year-end bonus from work or a tax refund, start thinking about how we might want to use that money to further our financial goals.

Forecast upcoming expenses: Tax season typically begins at the end of January each year, and we have until mid-April to file. Planning ahead can help us save strategically and minimize the need to take on debt.

Revisit our debt payoff plan: If we have high-interest debt, it’s a good idea to evaluate our repayment plan to ensure we’re making the most progress toward payoff.

Maximize tax write-offs: Personal tax returns are typically based on the previous calendar year, so you generally have until the end of December to reduce how much you owe in the coming months. Some of the ways we can maximize deductions and credits include:

Increasing our contributions to your 401(k) or Traditional Individual Retirement Account (IRA). We can backdate contributions for the first few months of next year, but it’s easier to avoid waiting until the last minute.

Setting aside money in a tax-advantaged account, like a Health Savings Account (HSA), if we’re eligible to contribute to one (we must have a high-deductible health plan)

Making some improvements to our home office if you’re self-employed.

Making charitable contributions

Use online banking tools to stay on track: Managing the “little things” in our bank account can feel tedious, but online banking tools may help by giving us the option to transfer funds and review our monthly budget.

The full article with detailed suggestions is here.

Your financial journey starts with SouthEast Bank.

Olivia Johnson is marketing strategist for Southeast Bank.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.