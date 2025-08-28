Wallace Real Estate, East Tennessee’s leading independent real estate brokerage, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office: Wallace Upper Cumberland, located at 80 Miller Avenue in Crossville. This new location strengthens the company’s presence across the region and affirms its commitment to serving clients throughout the Upper Cumberland, including communities across Cumberland, Bledsoe, Fentress, Putnam, and White Counties.

The office will be led by Victoria Eberhart, a top-producing agent who brings both deep local knowledge and a broad perspective to her new role as Principal Broker. Born in West Palm Beach, Florida, and raised in Crossville, Eberhart began her professional career in banking, but a chance conversation sparked a career change to real estate. Since then, she has consistently ranked among the top performers at Wallace’s West Office, with annual transactions ranging from $7 to $ 10 million and a reputation for clear communication, sharp negotiating skills, and a calm, educational approach that empowers her clients.

“I believe that real estate should be rooted in trust and guided by care,” said Victoria Eberhart, Principal Broker of Wallace Upper Cumberland. “Whether someone is buying their first home or downsizing for retirement, my job is to make sure they feel supported, informed, and confident every step of the way.”

Wallace Real Estate has been a trusted name in East Tennessee since 1936. With this new location, Wallace expands its personalized service and innovative support systems to one of the state’s most scenic and welcoming regions.

“Opening in Crossville is a natural extension of our mission,” said George Wallace, CEO and Partner at Wallace Real Estate. “This community reflects so many of the values we hold dear—trust, connection, and service. We’re thrilled to grow here and look forward to being part of the fabric of the Upper Cumberland.”

The Crossville office is more than just a convenient location—it’s a hub for community engagement, known for its blend of small-town charm and emerging growth. “There’s a real sense of belonging here,” said Eberhart. “People often say Crossville feels like home, and once you’ve lived here a little while, you’ll understand exactly what they mean.”

A Grand Opening Reception and Ribbon Cutting was held on Tuesday, August 20, from 4- 6 p.m. CT, and was an opportunity for the community, Crossville Chamber of Commerce, and real estate colleagues to celebrate this new venture.

As a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Wallace Real Estate combines deep local roots with a global referral network—offering clients trusted service not just in Crossville, but wherever life takes them.

For more information, visit https://wallaceuc.com/ or contact Victoria Eberhart at victoria@wallacetn.com.

Kate Spears is the social, media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.

