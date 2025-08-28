The week of August 18-22, 2025, added 1,592 new documents to the Knox County land records. Of these, 394 were trust deeds (loans) with a total value of $130.56 million. Ten of those loans exceeded $1 million, including two funded by Citizens Bank and two by FirstBank. The largest loan of the week was $7.5 million, funded by Citizens Bank, and the second largest was $4.96 million, backed by MCNB Bank and Trust Co. The remaining loans over $1 million are below:

There were 257 property transfers totaling $110.25 million. Seventeen of these were valued at $1 million or more, with only four being commercial properties. Three of those commercial properties are either new or expanding neighborhoods, including the most expensive sale of the week. In that transfer, Homestead Land Holdings, LLC sold 43 lots in the Reserve at Three Ridges Phase I on Millertown Pike to D.R. Horton for $2.77 million.

In the Halls community, a private party sold 13.77 acres on Shady Lane next to Beaver Brook Country Club. Mesana Investments, LLC made the purchase for $2.1 million. The third neighborhood property transfer is in the ever-growing Hardin Valley community. SH Couch Mill, LLC, sold 18 lots in the Haven at Hardin Valley to Turner Homes, LLC for $1.6 million.

The last commercial property on the list is 2650 Western Avenue. AAA Cooper Transportation sold the 3.75-acre property next to the New Gray Cemetery to 2650 Western Ave, LLC, a NY company, for $2.25 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated through Friday, August 22, 2025:

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.

