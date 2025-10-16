Several Wallace Real Estate agents joined hundreds of attendees earlier this month at the 2025 Endeavor Young Professional Summit. Held at Bridgewater Place, the event was organized by the Knoxville Chamber and presented by Bank of America. It marked a decade of connection, growth, and inspiration for the region’s emerging leaders.

The milestone summit featured engaging speakers, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities designed to empower young professionals to make a lasting impact in their industry and communities.

“The leaders of tomorrow are already shaping our region,” said Andrew McGranaghan, Chief Executive Officer at Wallace Real Estate. “At Wallace, we believe that professional development is a key component to serving our clients at the highest level, and events like Endeavor help inspire that next generation of excellence.”

“What I took from the summit is the importance of showing up and getting involved,” said Wallace REALTOR Ryan Taylor. “When you pour into your community and focus on what truly brings you value and fulfillment, the business side follows naturally.”

Another highlight of the event was the wide range of inspiring speakers.

Said Rachel Warren, a REALTOR with Wallace North Office, “My favorite presenter was Tearsa Smith, with WATE News. She was incredibly personable and inspiring. Her stories of persistence—always carried out with grace and a genuine smile—were a powerful reminder of the beauty in being yourself and using your gifts to serve others.”

“Events like Endeavor remind us that Knoxville’s future is bright,” said McGranaghan. “It’s exciting to see so many driven young professionals who care deeply about our city and are eager to lead.”

Kate Spears is the social media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.

