Neighbors for Knoxville today announced a growing list of community leaders endorsing the City of Knoxville Sales Tax Ballot Referendum, a five-year, $235 million investment designed to make Knoxville more affordable, connected, and resilient.

The proposed Neighborhood Investment Plan, funded by the sales tax referendum if approved by voters on November 4, will expand sidewalks, strengthen greenways, build affordable homes, and upgrade parks, playgrounds, and public facilities in neighborhoods across the city.

Here’s what our neighbors and community groups are saying:

“Legacy Parks works to create parks, trails, river access and recreational destinations for our community and we hear constantly from the community about their love of these outdoor spaces and desire to have more. We are pleased that Mayor Kincannon and Knoxville City Council are proposing increased funding for parks and greenways through an increase in the city sales tax and we appreciate that they are giving voters an opportunity to choose to support that funding.” -– Legacy Parks Foundation

“The proposed sales tax increase will solidify Knoxville’s financial future and give the City the financial capacity to make the capital investments needed to meet the demands of a growing community.” – Mark Mamantov, West Knoxville

“I support the Neighborhood Investment Plan. It will keep Knoxville one of the best places to raise my boys by funding projects like maintaining Whittle Spring Golf Course where we make memories.” – Ramsey Cohen, West Knoxville

“I support the sales tax because Knoxville needs more affordable housing and sidewalks. It will fund these public projects for families like mine in Parkridge.” – Maria Foran, East Knoxville

“Knoxville is a great place to live and I feel like the City’s investment plan really supports that, and it helps with employee recruitment and small business development.” –Matthew Park, South Knoxville

“The sales tax increase is a small move, but it can lead to bigger, positive changes for our Knoxville community. Real progress usually comes from a bunch of small wins.” –Kathrine Torbett, North Knoxville

About the Neighborhood Investment Plan

The Neighborhood Investment Plan directs investments to the projects residents see and experience every day:

Affordable Housing: 1,000 new homes for families, seniors, and veterans to help keep Knoxville affordable and reduce displacement.

1,000 new homes for families, seniors, and veterans to help keep Knoxville affordable and reduce displacement. Safer Sidewalks & Streets: New sidewalks near schools and traffic-calming projects to make walking and biking safer for children and drivers alike.

New sidewalks near schools and traffic-calming projects to make walking and biking safer for children and drivers alike. Upgraded Parks & Community Spaces: Modernized playgrounds, community centers, and Fire Hall #15 (Jacksboro Pike).

Modernized playgrounds, community centers, and Fire Hall #15 (Jacksboro Pike). Greenways & Roads: Improvements to aging greenways and the repaving of 75 miles of roads to make travel safer and easier across the city.

The referendum will have no impact on the cost of groceries, gas, prescriptions, rent, utilities, or property taxes.

The proposed referendum puts Knoxville’s local sales tax option at the same level (2.75%) as surrounding counties like Anderson, Blount, Sevier, Jefferson, Grainger, and Cocke County whose 2.75% local sales tax option has been in effect since 1989.

Early voting runs October 15–30, with Election Day on November 4.

Learn more about Neighbors for Knoxville and how to support the campaign by visiting: https://neighborsforknoxville.com/

