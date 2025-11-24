What do volunteer help and community donations look like? Thermo King stepped in to help distribute food to our partner agencies, such as FISH Hospitality Pantry and Wesley House!

Target Turkey Creek called on the food bank when their freezer went down suddenly last week and donated nearly 30,000 pounds of food to our Food Rescue program, helping to provide thousands of meals to those in the surrounding community.

