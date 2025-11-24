Richard Lee “Dick” Scarbrough, 93, of Farragut, Tennessee, passed away at his home on November 17, 2025. Born on February 29, 1932, in Ecorse, Michigan, Dick lived a full and meaningful life marked by service, leadership and deep devotion to his family and community.

Mr. Scarbrough graduated from Harriman High School and attended Florida State College in Jacksonville. A true pioneer in Tennessee real estate, he founded the first Century 21 franchise in the state and later retired as the owner of Century 21 AAIM Real Estate. His work helped shape the profession across East Tennessee and left a lasting mark on countless agents and clients.

He was elected alderman and served as vice mayor of the town of Farragut. At one point, he served as president of the East Tennessee Association of Realtors and president of the CBFO Optimist Club.

The family will celebrate his life in private. His full obituary is here.