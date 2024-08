Join UT Vols and Lady Vols basketball teams as they participate in basketball games with individuals with Down Syndrome this Saturday, August 24, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Farragut High School, 11237 Kingston Pike, 37934.

This event is open to the public.

If you have questions, call or text 865-202-8867.

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com.