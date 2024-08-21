The Book Whisperer suggests a ‘buddy read’

How often have you finished a book and thought, “I want to talk to someone about this”? If you answered, “More than once,” then a buddy read may be the way to spice up your bookish life. This is not a technique I use often, but this summer, my friend Laura and I read The Half Moon by Mary Beth Keane, and my daughter and I read a 10-book series together. Both experiences enriched my reading life.

You may be asking how a buddy read is different from a book club. A buddy read discussion occurs in real time as you are reading a book while a book club discussion occurs on a particular date after everyone finishes a chosen book.

Here are a few tips to get organized.

Find your buddy and pick a book. Seek out someone who is excited to participate and WILL read and discuss the book. In my case, Laura and I both had The Half Moon, and we needed a push to move it to the top of our lists. My daughter, Grace, decided to read a series I loved already and asked me to reread and talk about the characters and plots with her. Make a schedule. Determine a finish-by date and break down the book into readable segments. Laura and I decided to read The Half Moon in seven days and divided the 11 chapters over those days. Grace suggested we read each book and discuss as we read; our schedule was much looser. She did complain when I began a new book before she had finished the previous one. Be a kinder buddy reader than I was! Take notes. Keep track of your reactions. Underline quotes. Note page numbers. Taking notes makes it much easier to remember what you want to discuss with your reading friend. Determine means of discussion. When and how will you discuss the book you have chosen? Pick the most convenient means of communication for you and your friends. Due to conflicting schedules, Laura and I created a shared note in our phones’ Notes app. We typed our thoughts on each chapter in the app. Grace and I talked about a scene or character on our daily calls or when we were together. Have fun and learn how to buddy read better for the next time. Reading should be fun! Do not put too much pressure on yourself. If the schedule is not working, be honest and adjust. Make tweaks. Reading buddies are better the more we do it.

When Laura and I chose to read The Half Moon by Mary Beth Keane in seven days, we did not know the family drama unfolded over seven days. Keane tells the story of Malcolm and Jess’s failing marriage in a way that forces the reader to reflect upon their own choices. This book contains potentially triggering subject matter, including miscarriage, domestic abuse and infidelity. Laura and I could lament and rage against the character’s actions in our note for the other to read and then look forward to one another’s responses. A buddy read was the best way to read The Half Moon!

Suggested books to that make good ‘Buddy Reads’:

The Beartown trilogy by Frederik Backman

A Woman is No Man by Etaf Rum

Sparks Like Stars by Nadia Hashimi

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

Linda Sullivan is an avid reader and wants to make you one, too. For more recommendations or just to talk books, reach out to her at thebookwhisperertn@gmail.com. She can also be found @thebookwhisperertn on Instagram.