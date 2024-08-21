Important information for KCS parents: MUST read …

There are four topics in this article that are important for any family with children in Knox County schools: Attendance, bus tracking app, dental health needs and a safety/mental health tip line.

Attendance: many parents believe an absence is simply an easy day to make up with bringing home the missed work. Careful with this assumption because an absence is not just missed work. It is missed instruction, missed correction missed direction.

Nevertheless, here are the statistics on attendance:

When a student misses two days a month, they will miss 20 days a year, 30 hours of math instruction over the school year, 60 hours of reading/writing instruction over the school year, and one year of school by graduation.

When a student misses four days a month, they will miss 40 days a year, 60 hours of math instruction over the school year, 120 hours of reading/writing instruction over the school year, and two years of school by graduation.

Bus Tracking: Keep track of your student’s ride with ease.

The new bus tracker app being used with KCS lets you access bus stop times, see real-time bus locations and get notified when your student’s bus is close. Download the app here (mobile device only) and stay connected.

Dental Health: Knox County Health Department will be taking its School-Based Dental Prevention team to several Knox County schools during the 2024-2025 school year to provide FREE dental services to students.

If you see your child’s school listed on the link here, please scan the following QR code to find out more about these services and how to sign your child up for them.

Safety/ Mental Health: KCS has a new Text-A-Tip app and website, where students, families, staff and community members can anonymously report safety or mental health concerns.

Download the app at Text-A-Tip (mobile device only) or find the tip form at website .

Stay in touch with your kids and your schools.