Lady Vols Coach Caldwell partners with Girl Scouts

Lynne Fugate. CEO of Girl Scouts Southern Appalachians, and Gretchen Crawley, chief communications officer, recently met the new coach of the Lady Vols basketball team, Kim Caldwell. They shared some delicious cookies with her and spoke about the courage, confidence and character that both Lady Vols players and Girl Scouts demonstrate every day.

Coach Caldwell partnered with Girl Scouts in her previous community and is looking forward to partnering with Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians as well!

There will be more details soon!

