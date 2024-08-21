Crapper Hattie explores caterpillars

Crapper Hattie Halter loves to learn about the bugs and today’s video explores the world of caterpillars with Crapper Hattie and Crapper Mom.

What is Crapper Hattie looking for? She says to look for distinct physical features if the caterpillar has any. Check to see if the caterpillar has a curled tail, head horns, knobs, lashes, spines or a split tail and of course how many legs.

Crapper Mom says these can all be good indicators for certain caterpillar species and will help you narrow down your search rather quickly.

Question: Will the fuzzy or hairy caterpillar be a moth or a butterfly?

Crapper Mom says, “Butterfly caterpillars aren’t fuzzy or hairy, but they may have spikes. However, if the caterpillar has smooth skin, it could be either.

Creativity is tied to literacy and teacher Melissa Halter with her daughter Hattie are sharing periodic episodes of Crapper Mom and Crapper Hattie videos.

Introduction to Crapper Hattie and Crapper Mom