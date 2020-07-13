Visitation set for longtime educator

Friends may call today (7/13) from noon to 8 p.m. at Mynatt Funeral Home in Halls for Charles E. “Bud” Branam, former principal at Adrian Burnett Elementary School in North Knox County. He retired in 2004.

Mr. Branam, 76, passed away July 10. He and his wife, Janie, were leaders in the Halls community and active members of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Jane Branam remains active in the Halls Crossroads Women’s League and at Beaver Dam.

Mr. Branam graduated from Sevier County High School in 1963 as a multi-sport athlete. He played college football at Middle Tennessee State and graduated in four years. He later earned a master’s degree + 45 hours at the University of Tennessee. As a teacher, coach and principal, he served Knox County Schools for 35 years.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a call of convenience today from noon to 8 p.m. at Mynatt Funeral Home in Halls. A private family service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery on July 14. Additional obituary information here.