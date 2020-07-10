All Knox libraries to reopen

- Knox County Public Library will open all branches on July 17 on their regular schedules. This move expands library service from its current schedule with eight open locations. There are 19 facilities in the library system, which includes the East Tennessee History Center. The remaining 67 employees who have been furloughed will be brought back to work.
- Hope Springs Adult Day Care Center will host a fundraising event Saturday, July 18, at Bearden Banquet Hall with comedian and Knoxville native Henry Cho. Tickets for dinner and the show are $75. Measures are in place to encourage social distancing; masks will be available and screenings of staff and attendees will be performed. The number of tickets available has been reduced. Funds raised help the center purchase items and pay for outside services that enhance the participants’ experience at Hope Springs, as well as provide education for the staff. Info or tickets here.
- COVID-19 update: Knox County Cases as of 7/8/20: Active cases 616 (+23) Recovered cases 794 (same), Currently hospitalized 34 (+15), Deaths 10 (+1) Probable cases 30 (same) Total confirmed cases 1,420 (+54)
- I-40 repairs: Starting today (7/10), I-40 East will have two lanes closed, as well as speed limit reductions, between Cedar Bluff Road (MM 377.4) and Bridgewater Road (MM 379.0). I-40 West will have two lanes closed, as well as speed limit reductions, between West Hills (MM 380.4) and Bridgewater Road (MM 379.0). These closures will be in place from 10 p.m. on Friday, July 10, until 6 a.m. on Monday, July 13.