Virtual play ahead for Flying Anvil

Flying Anvil Theatre is offering a two-day virtual play that was designed to be viewed from home. “Do You Read Me?” is a comedy about a Mars colony staffed by regular Joes whose mission is to grow the first eggplant on the red planet. But they are being driven a bit batty by isolation.

Written especially to be performed on-line, this show is full of memorable characters brought to life by some of Flying Anvil’s favorite actors (and a few new faces). The show is good for the entire family.

It will be shown at 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 31, on a pay-what-you-can basis. Go to flyinganviltheatre.com for more information and to register.

Your donation allows Flying Anvil to pay its actors and help theater artists survive during this difficult time.

The play will be performed live and socially distanced! See you at the show!