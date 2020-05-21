Bridge Refugee Services wins Rotary award

The Rotary Club of Knoxville presented the club’s 2020 Peace Award to Bridge Refugee Services Inc. in a Facebook Live meeting May 19.

Executive Director Drocella Mugorewera accepted on behalf of Bridge Refugee Services.

“Your organization embodies the ideas manifested in Rotary International’s vision to make a positive and peace-building impact on our community and the world,” said Emma Webb, chair of the club’s Peace Award Committee. “We are honoring your work to help preserve your clients’ dignity as they make a new life in Knoxville and find peace in their new homeland.”

Webb said the work begins with meeting families at the airport. Bridge then provides a comprehensive support system to help refugees navigate the numerous and often confusing processes they encounter gaining access to basic necessities. “Through all this, you help refugees become engaged and self-sufficient members of our community.”

The Rotary Club of Knoxville donated $3,000 to Bridge Refugee Services.

This is the fourth year that the Rotary Club of Knoxville has given this award. Past recipients were the Beck Cultural Center, Yassin Terou of Yassin’s Falafel House, and the Knox County Public Defender’s Community Law office.

Information provided by Rotary Club of Knoxville.