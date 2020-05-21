Lawman legacy

Who are you going to call when you need help? Who do you depend on during an emergency? Everyone is full of praise for our first responders, health care workers and officers during a disaster situation. These hard workers face obstacles every day keeping us all safe. Please thank them and appreciate them even after the current crisis is over. Remember this is especially stressful for them and their families.

My dad was a police officer from the 1950s ‘til his dying day. He shared many unusual tales of the life of a lawman. His wages were low, but his pride was high. I painted this in his honor as he was amused that a regional, low caliber bourbon shared his name, Tom Moore. We celebrate what would have been his 90th birthday this month. Raise your glass in appreciation to all our heroes.

