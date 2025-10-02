Rock Sprite and Badger are vacationing in New England for the next week, and we’ll have an adventure or two to report. We never stray too far from the great outdoors, and this trip is centered around hiking, rock scrambling, bouldering, and waterfalling. It’s what we do.

That being said, it didn’t take us long to find a remote, off-trail spot to take a break and view the New Hampshire sunset over the Swift River as a finale to our September 2025 trip. Badger’s photo is hopefully a unique offering to the wild world of autumn images of the Appalachian Mountains.

Like we say, this is wonderful, but the best is yet to come. That’s an attitude of gratitude that keeps us going strong!

Honey Badger Images Many of the HoneyBadgerImages are on display at instagram.com/honeybadgerimages.

