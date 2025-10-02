A sweet incentive for an Airbnb in Brevard, North Carolina, was a clan of Scottish Highland cows in the backyard pasture, a welcome reprieve after long days of painting. Hustling around downtown concrete or romping in the cool, tall grass – there’s no comparison.

The evening light lit up the face as I quickly sketched in values of grey. Noting each color in real life, I added these to my sketched cow. The sun was setting, the cows were moving, and my paintbrush was brushing in rapid fire. This small piece was snatched up by someone else with a soft spot for tousled-top cows wearing orange.

First Friday Art Walk is this week from 5-9 p.m. Stop in our studio to say hello.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.