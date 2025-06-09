UT Medical is proud to join community partners in celebrating the Phase 2 groundbreaking of the Transforming Western initiative in Knoxville. This next phase will bring two mixed-income residential buildings, a health center operated by UT Medical Center, a police substation and the Knoxville Arts Center to the Western Heights neighborhood, all designed to expand access to health care, safety and opportunity.

As Dr. Keith Gray, president and CEO of UT Medical Center, shared, “This health center reflects our commitment to transforming health in East Tennessee, starting at the community level.” Thank you to KCDC, the city of Knoxville, HUD and all the partners helping bring this vision to life.

At University of Tennessee Medical Center, we are driven by our mission, vision and values. Our mission is to serve through healing, education and discovery. Our vision is to transform the health of individuals in our region as a top-tier Academic Health System. Our values are integrity, excellence, compassion, innovation, collaboration and dedication.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.