This month, we’re highlighting a Partner Agency that’s just completed a full remodel of their food pantry! At West Park Baptist Church, the new Knox Haven – A Center for Growth and Change – Bread of Life (BOL) Store mimics a grocery store in nearly every sense, with the exception of visitors paying for their items. The folks they serve even receive an itemized receipt, helping them plan financially for whenever they’re ready to graduate from the pantry.

The new pantry’s layout was inspired by The Store, a pantry and nonprofit in Nashville founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Like The Store, Knox Haven’s BOL Store goes beyond traditional food assistance, offering other types of care that target root and accompanying challenges of food insecurity.

“Sometimes the food is really the driver to get [people] to where they can address other needs,” said Pantry Director Terri Cage. When asked about reopening, she said, “I’m excited to see their expressions when we have all the fresh produce and the frozen items that we haven’t had.”

We are proud to have had this pantry as a Hero Partner for the last 10 years! Stay tuned to Second Harvest https://www.facebook.com/Second.Harvest.ETN as we share more about Knox Haven’s Bread of Life Store later this month in an interview that occurred just days before today’s grand reopening.

KnoxTNToday is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee

