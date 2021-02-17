UT hires director for OR Institute

Joan Bienvenue is the first executive director of the Oak Ridge Institute at the University of Tennessee, established last year to align the expertise and infrastructure of ORNL and the university in support of research and talent development. A chemist by training, she holds a doctorate from UVA. As director, Bienvenue will also serve as a vice provost at UT. She begins her new position March 8. Full press release here.

Covid update: TDH will begin registering Tennesseans aged 65+ and those in Phase 1b for vaccinations on Monday, Feb. 22. Phase 1b includes teachers and staff in grades K-12 and child care facilities. Book your appointment here. Knox County residents book here or contact your local pharmacy. Pregnant women will be eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 1c (high risk medical conditions).

CAK has four athletes signing college papers today (2/17) at 9:45 a.m. in the high school commons.