Teacher of the Week winners

United Way of Greater Knoxville and University of Tennessee Athletics have partnered to bring recognition and gratitude to our community’s educators. The Teacher of the Week initiative, now running, accepts nominations from the community and chooses one teacher per week as the winner. The Teacher of the Week will receive two tickets to a UT basketball game, an autographed collectible premium item from Tennessee men’s coach Rick Barnes, a prize pack from United Way, and recognition on the Rick Barnes TV show.

The week 6 winner is Madeline Morgan from Rocky Hill Elementary School (3rd grade) in Knox County.

The week 7 winner is Natalie Vaughn from Ritta Elementary School in Knox County.

Knox TN Today is proud to donate space to promote this initiative with a link on Our Town Kids page through the promotion. Find it here.

Story provided by United Way of Greater Knoxville. For more information go here or call 865-521-5580.