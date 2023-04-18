Upgrades at Augusta Quarry

Fort Dickerson Park is home to Augusta Quarry, a 350-deep cerulean lake. The popular swimming hole in South Knoxville will be closed this summer as crews add multiple upgrades. Work has already begun with installation of electric, water and sewer utilities. New restrooms, vendor pavilion, floating beach, swim platforms and a circular dock are just a few of the upgrades to follow.

According to Wes Soward, the city’s urban wilderness coordinator, “These upgrades, a public-private collaboration, will make Augusta Quarry more family-friendly and accessible to more people. This will provide easier, safer access to the water and the improved access will reflect the natural beauty of the quarry.” The city has partnered with Aslan Foundation on the project.

All the construction will be completed by summer 2024 with Fort Dickerson’s picnic area and 3.5 miles of trails on the eastern side remaining open during the construction process.

