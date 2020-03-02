Update on a brave survivor

Remember the pooch named “Good Sam?” Today she’s known as “Daphne.” She is the cute mixed-breed brown and white dog with beautiful eyes that some low-life threw over the overpass bridge from I-40 East to Alcoa Highway around 3 a.m. on Jan. 13.

She’s lucky to have survived – period.

Today, Daphne is still recovering with her Young-Williams Animal Center foster family and our update comes from Dr. Lisa Chassy at the Young-Williams medical center.

“I think her progress is encouraging,” Dr. Chassy says. “We’re doing bandage changes once a week, and the last was a week ago today on Monday. She was spayed a week before that, and recheck X-rays were taken and sent to UT (University of Tennessee Vet Clinic). They advised that we continue the bandage changes for four more weeks, so she’ll be coming back weekly. And then we’ll get another set of X-rays.”

You may remember our story about Knoxville Police Department Officer Kevin Aguilar rescuing this pooch within minutes after she sailed off the bridge. Aguilar was sitting in his police cruiser below the bridge. In case you missed it, you can read our story HERE.

The foster family calls her Daphne but that could change when she is adopted.

“She’s still a little nervous but a very sweet girl,” Dr. Chassy added. “She has adapted well to the foster family. She’s using her back leg, which also had surgery but it didn’t need a splint. As for the long term, we’ll know more with that next set of X-rays, but we’re optimistic that all is well.”

Once Daphne is medically cleared, Young-Williams will begin working on the adoption process, says Janet Testerman, the center’s executive director. “We’ll take our time and make sure a special family gets a special dog.”