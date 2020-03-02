Gary Harmon speaks in Bearden

Gary Harmon, retired teacher from Knox County Schools, spoke Feb. 29 to the Bearden Rotary Club. Harmon talked about diversity and the differently abled: “Accepting Our Differences.”

He had copies of his book, “My Daddy Takes His Legs Off.” Harmon also has written a memoir, “A Clown in Cobwebs,” reviewed by Betty Bean here.

Harmon was born with no right hand and only a thumb and pinkie on his left hand. He was also born with no feet. These distinctive characteristics are due to a pre-natal condition called amniotic band syndrome, which is not hereditary and may be caused by trauma suffered in the womb, Bean wrote.

Harmon and his wife, Katherine, have been married for 28 years and have two teenagers, C.J. and Nathan. His books are available at AuthorHouse.com, Amazon.com or Barnes and Noble.

You can reach him at harmonspeaks@comcast.net or 865-696-5847.

Bearden Rotary meets at noon each Friday at Bearden Banquet Hall. David Brace, deputy to the mayor of Knoxville, will speak on March 6.

Sandra Clark is editor/CEO of KnoxTNToday.com.