You have another chance Thursday to hear the latest update on what energy mix is in the works for East Tennessee. The Tennessee Valley Authority is offering a free webinar on February 27, 7 p.m. Eastern, via registration here. The topic is the Integrated Resource Plan, which has included some public input, but is ultimately decided by TVA’s own leadership. TVA accepted written public comments through late 2024 and offered a series of open house events.

The IRP is what TVA describes as “a comprehensive plan that will shape TVA’s energy system through 2050.” The Draft 2025 Integrated Resource Plan examines a range of economic scenarios and a mix of energy types, showing a public view of how TVA leads the area in using various fossil fuels from coal to gas and clean energy alternatives from hydroelectric to nuclear to solar. Local power companies purchase their power from TVA for use in local communities.

TVA reporting indicates that the areas it serves require significantly more capacity from the power grid in the decade ahead. There is increasing concern also about grid resilience after extreme winter storms in recent years. Solar Alliance addressed concerns in public comments submitted to TVA and featured here.

Several trade groups such as Tennessee Advanced Energy Business Council, Tennessee Solar Energy Industries Association and others have also submitted comments as part of the process.

You can read the Draft Resource Plan at this link.

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance, which designs and manages solar installation projects for large manufacturers and small businesses. She can be reached at email or 865-221-8349.