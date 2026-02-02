U.S. Attorney’s office collects over $29 million in FY 25

U. S. Attorney Francis M. “Trey” Hamilton III announced that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee collected $21,776,549 in criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year 2025. Of this amount, $7,570,426 was collected in criminal actions and $14,206,123 was collected in civil actions.

Additionally, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, working with partner agencies and divisions, collected $8,278,063 in asset forfeiture actions in FY 2025. Forfeited assets deposited into the Department of Justice Assets Forfeiture Fund are used to restore funds to crime victims and for a variety of law enforcement purposes. Details here.

Free legal advice clinic for veterans

Knoxville Bar Association and Legal Aid of East Tennessee are offering an in-person, free legal advice clinic on from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at the Knox County Public Defender’s Community Law Office.

In 2026, the clinics are scheduled every other month: February 11, April 8, June 10, August 12, October 14 and December 9.

Veterans who are not able to attend the clinic in person are encouraged to continue to use the telephone clinic option. Preregistration is required for telephone clinic and veterans are asked to call Legal Aid at 865-637-0484 to preregister.

This is a general advice clinic with a wide variety of legal issues, including family law, landlord/ tenant, bankruptcy, criminal defense, consumer protection, contract disputes, child support and personal injury, among other issues. Details here.

Notes & Quotes:

Randy Boyd, president of the UT System, will deliver the 10th annual State of the University Address on Tuesday, February 10, at 11 a.m. EST / 10 a.m. CST at the Drury Plaza Hotel in Franklin, Tennessee. Boyd, now in his seventh year of leading the university, will be joined by leaders from across the UT System to share UT’s vision for 2030 and the priorities shaping its future.

The U.S. Supreme Court has added a case to its docket regarding the scope of the Video Protection Act, attorney Joyce Vance noted in her February 1, 2026 newsletter. The court will hear oral argument in Salazar v. Paramount Global, a case out of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals – probably in the terms starting October 2026. The decision has the potential to limit class action lawsuits against websites that share their customers’ video viewing habits (think: Meta and Facebook) with third parties. The outcome will turn on the definition of who qualifies as a “consumer” for purposes of the Act, Vance wrote.

Quote: “The case reminds me of the adage – If something is free, you’re the product.” – Joyce Vance, regarding the above-mentioned case.

