His job is done. A long and impressive career is ending. He’s touched, impacted and changed many lives. And along the way he’s saved lives here and there. His heart, soul and big arms embrace the community of Seymour. He is respected, admired, and loved. Hard work, passion, and his word rank high in his DNA.

On April 1 – and this is no April Fool joke – Seymour Volunteer Fire Dept. (SVFD) Chief John David Linsenbigler retires after 30 years at the department – the last seven as its chief and Executive Administrator – and after 44 years in the fire service world.

He answers to John and Chief, but a few others affectionately know him as “Big John” and “Big Bad John” or “Bulldog.” Away from the fire business, he’s a father, “Papa” to two grandchildren, a stand-up comedian, a licensed plumber, and when you ask him, “Who is John Linsenbigler?” he’ll give you a quick answer: “A Christian.”

His impact in his beloved Seymour community is immeasurable.

He is the first Our Town Hero to have two stories written about him, but we could not allow his retirement to happen without this story. Our first story was written about him in 2023, and you can learn more about this public servant at this link.

Linsenbigler is a fit 63-year-old and he’s not disappearing into his recliner. “I’ll still be a volunteer firefighter and come in for coffee and talk to the guys and visit the stations and everybody,” he says. “And I have one more training session to get done and then I’ll start this spring as a substitute teacher at any Sevier County school, but I’ll focus on those in Seymour, Kodak and Sevierville. On one condition – no classes below the 4th grade.” Perhaps he’s picked up a few classroom tips through the years from his wife of 45 years, Carol. She’s been teaching for 20-plus years and teaches 4th grade at Seymour Intermediate School.

The Linsenbiglers came to Seymour in 1980. In 1982, he started his fire career as a reserve firefighter for Rural Metro Fire, and in 1985, he worked on Rural Metro ambulances until 1989. That’s the year he moved to Johnson Bible College’s (JBC) Fire Brigade, and in 1995, he began a 17-year run as the college’s fire chief. The college was already partnering with SVFD, and in 1996, the department hired him to oversee a grant. Then he climbed the SVFD ladder – becoming a lieutenant in 1999, captain in 2004, assistant chief in 2008, deputy chief in 2010, and in 2017 he became the chief.

He and Carol have two adult children. Rebecca is an international travel teacher (history) in Singapore and has taught in a number of countries. Son Adam is a minister and part-time communications director at Seymour Heights Christian Church, the family’s church. He is also the chaplain for the SVFD.

Linsenbigler will keep busy, but he will miss a few things too.

“I love serving our community and being involved. I’ll really miss seeing people on the calls we run. I see friends everywhere, living here and working and worshipping together in Seymour,” he says. “I won’t miss listening to the radio 24/7/365, so I’ll be able to take off my Bluetooth headband at night. But I’ll still be worried and hoping that everything’s running OK at Seymour Fire.”

He’ll leave with an untold number of memories, some better than others. “I’ll put it like this — on several calls God put me in the right place at the right time to save that life. I delivered a baby a couple of years ago, and I’ll never forget that. Mom and baby did great. I was, after it was over.”

He paused a bit, and then another memory came to mind. “Several years ago, I responded to a really bad car wreck, and the woman driving had severe burns. I helped get her out of the car, cared for her, and held her until the ambulance arrived. I rode with her in the ambulance to UT (University of Tennessee Medical Center), and she had to be moved to the burn center in Nashville. Thankfully, she survived. But when these things happen, you get to know the people. It was very rewarding to me to be able to comfort her family and be with them. I’ll never forget those moments.”

This fire agency stays busy. Here are some key numbers that tell the story:

SVFD will be celebrating its 55 th year this year

year this year SVFD has six stations – two in Knox County, one in Blount County and three in Sevier County

Its three-county service area includes some 16,000 households

7 Class A engines and 28 total vehicles, including brush fire trucks and a new Type 6 wildland truck

78 volunteer firefighters with 7 new applicants pending

In 2025 it responded to 3,229 911 calls

Medical call runs: 2,037 (58 ODs)

Fire calls: 615 (structures, alarms, vehicles, brush, hazmat)

Motor Vehicle rescues: 209

Other rescues: 279 (includes pets)

2025 annual training hours: 2,091

This community fire agency also will visit homes to check smoke alarms and change batteries and even help install new smoke alarms. They also have state-certified car seat technicians available who can check your child’s car seat or help install your new one.

The SFVB Board of Directors is well into the process of interviewing applicants for the job. More than 70 applied. The board cut the field to seven applicants last week and has begun virtual interviews to narrow it to the top three. The job pays $60,000 annually.

One of the chief’s priorities now is to complete a successful $2.9 million fund-raising campaign to fully fund a new station on Chapman Highway in Sevier County to replace the existing station close by. To date, SVFD has raised $1.5 million. Last week the board signed the contract for Warner Construction to begin work.”

The new station will have three deep bays to accommodate multiple vehicles, plus firefighter living quarters and showers. SVFD will be selling the property at the existing fire hall.

He is, without a doubt, the biggest cheerleader for this project. He urges everyone to visit the SVFD website — https://seymourvfd.com – and then click on the DONATE button. He reminds everyone that SVFD is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit that lives off of donations and fundraising. Donations are tax-deductible.

This low-key, modest man of few words wants no fuss marking his retirement. So how will he feel when he leaves the station for the last time as chief? “When I walk out the door ….. hmmm …. maybe a little sadness, maybe a lot of pride in what we’ve accomplished while I’ve been the chief. And I guess my going out the door honor is that God gave me the strength and the ability to lead the department during my time here.”

His is a career to celebrate and a retirement well earned!

Tom King has been the editor of newspapers in Texas and California, and also worked in Tennessee and Georgia. If you have someone you think we should consider featuring, please email Tom at the link with his name or text him at 865-659-3562.

Aubrey’s Restaurants sponsors our Town Hero.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram.