Central High School Bobcat Company has two remaining shows of The Phantom of the Opera and tickets are available. Go here for tickets ($15 each or $10 for students).

The performances are today (Friday, May 2, 2025) and Saturday, May 3, both starting at 7 p.m. at the Central High School auditorium.

The Phantom of the Opera is a musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the novel by Gaston Leroux. It tells the tragic story of beautiful soprano Christine Daaé, who becomes the obsession of a mysterious and disfigured musical genius living in the subterranean labyrinth beneath the Paris Opera House.

The musical opened in London’s West End in 1986 and on Broadway in New York in 1988. It won the 1986 Olivier Award and the 1988 Tony Award for Best Musical. A film adaptation, directed by Joel Schumacher, was released in 2004.

The Phantom of the Opera is the longest running show in Broadway history, according to Wikipedia. With total estimated worldwide gross receipts of over $6 billion and total Broadway gross of over $1 billion, The Phantom of the Opera was the most financially successful entertainment event until The Lion King surpassed it in 2014. By 2019, it had been seen by over 140 million people in 183 cities across 41 countries.