Each year, Food City recognizes outstanding volunteerism among their dedicated team of associates through the Claude P. Varney Volunteer Recognition Program.

The program is named in memory of Food City’s beloved former president and board vice-chair of 47 years, Claude P. Varney, who was well-known for his tremendous compassion and humanitarian services. An independent panel of judges reviews associate nominations. Winners are selected based upon outstanding achievements in the areas of health, education, environment, cultural arts, recreational, heritage/history and public service.

One winner is selected from each Food City store. The field is then narrowed to 13 district winners, followed by two divisional winners, and the overall recipient of the Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award.

East Tennessee Division winers were announced earlier this week: Isabella Catron of Rogersville and Sarah Fennell of Blaine.

Catron serves as a cashier for the Food City in Rogersville. Over the past three years, she has dedicated over 300 service hours to Heritage Lites Youth Leadership among several other volunteer opportunities.

Fennell serves as customer service coordinator for the Food City in Blaine. In addition to working a full-time job at her local tax office and part-time at Food City, she assists numerous organizations throughout her community including a 17-year volunteership with tnAchieves and a 35+years volunteering with Grainger County 4-H.

This year’s Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award recipient was announced after the division winners were chosen: Rosie Nanette Gagnon of Galax, Virgina. Gagnon serves as the personal shopper for the Food City in Galax. Her oldest son, Dexter, a U.S. Marine, died by suicide in 2018.

Following his death, she began running 100-mile ultramarathons in his memory to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and suicide prevention. She partnered with two organizations, Wear Blue Run to Remember and 22tooMany to help raise funds for this important cause and have the opportunity to share her story on a national scale. Last year, Wear Blue sponsored Gagnon in their nationwide Warrior 100 campaign, a two-month event focused on veteran suicide prevention.

Over the past five years, Gagnon has dedicated 3,000 service hours to 22tooMany and Wear Blue Run to Remember, proudly wearing the organization’s signature blue shirt bearing photos of fallen U.S. Marines and sharing her story with those who have lost a loved one to suicide. She also participates in fundraising efforts and media coverage/podcasts to honor our fallen heroes and provide comfort and support to grieving families and friends. Gagnon recently assisted in raising funds for Hurricane Helene relief efforts as well.

Gagnon will be recognized for her outstanding achievements and Food City is making a $1,250 contribution to the charity of her choice.

“We’re extremely proud of the difference our associates make in their community by devoting their time and talents in the service of others,” said Smith.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.

