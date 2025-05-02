What are the special observations and holidays in May to give you a chance to celebrate or participate in something meaningful or entertaining? See entire month of May here and enjoy other May 2 observations today in addition to National Play Your Ukulele Day

  • Baby Day
  • Brothers and Sisters Day
  • International Harry Potter Day
  • International Scurvy Awareness Day
  • International Space Day – May 2, 2025 (First Friday in May)
  • Kentucky Oaks – May 2, 2025 (Friday before the Kentucky Derby)
  • National Fire Day
  • National Life Insurance Day
  • National Truffles Day
  • No Pants Day – May 2, 2025 (First Friday in May)
  • School Lunch Hero Day – May 2, 2025 (First Friday in May)
  • Take a Baby to Lunch Day
  • Tuba Day – May 2, 2025
  • World Tuna Day

