What are the special observations and holidays in May to give you a chance to celebrate or participate in something meaningful or entertaining? See entire month of May here and enjoy other May 2 observations today in addition to National Play Your Ukulele Day
- Baby Day
- Brothers and Sisters Day
- International Harry Potter Day
- International Scurvy Awareness Day
- International Space Day – May 2, 2025 (First Friday in May)
- Kentucky Oaks – May 2, 2025 (Friday before the Kentucky Derby)
- National Fire Day
- National Life Insurance Day
- National Truffles Day
- No Pants Day – May 2, 2025 (First Friday in May)
- School Lunch Hero Day – May 2, 2025 (First Friday in May)
- Take a Baby to Lunch Day
- Tuba Day – May 2, 2025
- World Tuna Day
