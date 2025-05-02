What are the special observations and holidays in May to give you a chance to celebrate or participate in something meaningful or entertaining? See entire month of May here and enjoy other May 2 observations today in addition to National Play Your Ukulele Day

Baby Day

Brothers and Sisters Day

International Harry Potter Day

International Scurvy Awareness Day

International Space Day – May 2, 2025 (First Friday in May)

Kentucky Oaks – May 2, 2025 (Friday before the Kentucky Derby)

National Fire Day

National Life Insurance Day

National Truffles Day

No Pants Day – May 2, 2025 (First Friday in May)

School Lunch Hero Day – May 2, 2025 (First Friday in May)

Take a Baby to Lunch Day

Tuba Day – May 2, 2025

World Tuna Day

Knox the Fox loves to share engaging content and your travel adventures, so share yours with knoxthefox24@gmail.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram.