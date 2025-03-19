Are you 23 or older and want to earn a degree?

Please join us for our TN Reconnect Info session on Tuesday, April 1, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Learn more about admissions, financial aid and prior learning credit. Join in person or virtually via Zoom.

For more information and to register online, visit: here.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains and Magnolia Avenue.