Several Knox area boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are competing in for the state title in their division with Knoxville Webb already securing the title for both their boys’ and girls’ basketball teams in the Division II Class AA this past weekend.

Boys’ Basketball Final State Tournament brackets for 1A-4A: here. Tournament champion will be decided on Saturday.

3A Boys’ Basketball State Tournament brackets includes Fulton continuing play on Thursday.

4A Boys’ Basketball State Tournament bracket includes Oak Ridge and Maryville continuing play on Thursday.

Girls Basketball Final State Tournament brackets for 1A-4A: here

3A Girls’ Basketball State Tournament champion Heritage won a first state championship for any team at Heritage High School.

4A Girls’ Basketball State Tournament journey ended for Oak Ridge last Thursday and Bearden on Friday.

Watch for the results of all these state championships next week and then we dive into the high school baseball season.

Baseball schedules here.

Softball schedules here.

