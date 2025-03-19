Farragut Primary School hosted Career Day for 2nd graders on Friday, March 14. Over 30 volunteers from the community participated, including representatives from ORNL, Bechtel, Regal Cinemas, Y12 Federal Credit Union, and TN State Troopers.

Each class was granted 30 minutes with the volunteers to ask questions and experience tools of their trade. Students also walked away with a bag full of memorabilia from the day.

