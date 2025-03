The 2025 East Tennessee Christian Schools Scholars’ Bowl was held at Christian Academy of Knoxville for middle through high school students. Grace Christian Academy’s middle school team is the champion of the middle schools, going 3-1 in regular tournament play and 140 to 80 in the championship match against CAK. Temple Academy won high school division.

