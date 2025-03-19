Beverly Towry Hundley, a retired teacher in Knox County Schools, passed away on March 13, 2025, at age 80. Known as Mrs. Grizzle to some and Mrs. Hundley to others, she taught at Northwest and Powell middle schools and Pleasant Ridge Elementary.

Funeral services will be today (3/19/25) at Rose Mortuary, Mann Chapel, on Kingston Pike. The family will receive friends from 12:30-2 p.m., followed by a service at 2. Burial will take place at 3 p.m. at Highland Memorial Cemetery.

Born in Huntsville, Alabama, she graduated from the University of Tennessee but stayed loyal to the Crimson Tide. She was an avid gardener. She was a selfless mother, grandmother and friend. Full obituary is here.