I’ve always been fascinated by the Eugenia Williams House. As a kid, we traveled Lyons View Pike nearly every day, and I’d beg my mom to slow down as we passed the tall brick fence—just for a half-second glimpse of that mysterious mansion through the gap. The Eugenia Williams House was home to our Boo Radley. She was invisible, but the house was fabulous, foreboding, and cloaked in rumor. Word was, Eugenia kept a shotgun by the front door and wasn’t afraid to use it.

Of course, that only added to the mystique.

As teenagers, we dared each other to drive through the gates, inching as close as we could to the front door. If memory serves, we really didn’t get too close—but the thrill was unforgettable.

By the mid-1980s, Eugenia had moved to a nursing home, leaving the house to sit empty for nearly 30 years, slowly slipping into decline.

This past week, thanks to the Aslan Foundation, which has lovingly restored the estate to its former glory, Knox County Public Library cardholders were treated to a rare opportunity to tour the house. Laura Still of Knoxville Walking Tours met us at the top parking lot and regaled us with stories of the reclusive and enigmatic Eugenia. The following 90 minutes were filled with history, stunning architecture, and awe.

If you missed the tour, don’t worry—the home and gardens will open to the public in March 2026. Be prepared to be impressed. Eugenia had exacting taste, but she rarely entertained, so few people of the day got to see her bounty. We’re very grateful to the Aslan Foundation for giving our cardholders a sneak peek!

Coming Up Next

Our next walking tour takes place on September 13 at 10:30 a.m. in Old Gray Cemetery, where Eugenia and many of Knoxville’s tastemakers are buried. If you don’t have a library card yet, there’s still time to get one and to register here.

These downtown walking tours are just one of the many ways to enjoy the library beyond our buildings. You can also enjoy any of our five storybook trails or check out an Explorer Pass to visit Knoxville’s cultural attractions—including tickets to select nights of the upcoming production of Sense and Sensibility at Clarence Brown Theatre.

To stay up to date on library events, you may want to sign up for our newsletter. Your library card may just be the best card in your wallet!

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications, and development for Knox County Public Library.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.