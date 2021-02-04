Thrive adds three leaders

The beginning of the year brought three new members to Thrive’s full-time staff.

Chuck Hooten is the campus minister. He is a musician, writer, author, speaker and pastor from Knoxville. He is husband to Emily and dad to Lily, Ava, Mae and Josie. He has worked with college students for over 20 years. Learn more about Chuck, listen to some music and read his blog here. www.chuckhooten.com.

Claire McWhorter is the new volunteer coordinator. She grew up in Knoxville and received a bachelor’s in public relations and applied communications from the University of Tennessee. She has lived abroad in France, Kenya and Tanzania; she loves cooking, gardening, all things creative, playing instruments by ear and being out in nature with her husband, Carson, and their two bird dogs.

Neeley Moore, a former intern, is serving as the interim school campus co-director this semester. She graduated from The University of Tennessee with a degree in English and ESL education. She loves exploring new cities, baking sourdough bread, reading and watching good stories, and spending time in the woods where she dreams to one day own a Christmas tree farm.

Thrive Lonsdale/Thrive Parkridge is based at 1317 Connecticut Ave. Info at 865-544-5881 or here.