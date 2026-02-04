Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl, the academic tournament showcasing students from 44 high schools across East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky, is now in its 42nd season.

New episodes will air weekdays at 5:30 p.m. ET on East Tennessee PBS here through March 19, 2026.

Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl features students from public, private, parochial, and home schools in Anderson, Blount, Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, McMinn, Monroe, Roane, Scott, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties in Tennessee, as well as Whitley County in Kentucky.

Each game is a single-elimination match. Winning teams advance through the bracket until the final two compete in the championship game for the Frank Miller Memorial Trophy and a cash stipend.

Winners in Bold Type moving on to Threshold of Thirty-Two

, 1/28: Cocke County High School vs Morristown West High School

, 1/29: Knoxville Catholic High School vs McMinn Central High School

vs McMinn Central High School , 1/30: Pigeon Forge High School vs Temple Academy

, 2/2: Happy Valley High School B vs Oneida High School

, 2/3: Rockwood High School A vs Sullivan East High School

Competing Wednesday, February 4 – February 10: Threshold of Thirty-Two begins on February 5

, 2/4: Career Magnet Academy vs Harriman High School

Threshold of Thirty-Two runs February 5-February 26.

, 2/5: Alcoa High School vs West Ridge High School

, 2/6: Daniel Boone High School vs Dobyns-Bennett High School

, 2/9: Gatlinburg-Pittman High School vs Happy Valley High School

, 2/10: Temple Academy vs Unicoi County High School

Watch each episode here. Follow updates provided by KnoxTNToday every Wednesday throughout the season.

The “Threshold of Thirty-Two” will begin airing on February 5, 2026, followed by the “Smart Sixteen” on February 27, 2026, the “Educated Eight” on March 11, 2026, and the “Philosophical Four” on March 17, 2026. The championship game will air on March 19, 2026, with an encore presentation on March 20, 2026.

