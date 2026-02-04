Grace Christian Academy alumna Hannah Moody (Class of 2023) was recently featured by the University of Tennessee, Knoxville for her journey into the nursing profession.

A GCA graduate, Hannah is now pursuing nursing at UT, continuing to grow academically and professionally while preparing for a future of service in healthcare. Her story reflects a strong foundation shaped by faith, compassion, and community.

Read the full story from UTK here.

Grace Christian Academy offers an academically challenging and distinctly Christian education for students in PreK-12th grade, featuring a diverse range of arts and athletics programs for each season.

Haylee Jordan is the Executive Director of Development at Grace Christian Academy. She can be reached at haylee.jordan@gcarams.org.

