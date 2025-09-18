Wallace Real Estate, one of East Tennessee’s most trusted names in real estate since 1936, is proud to announce that the Threlkeld Homes team has joined the company’s Bearden Office.

Threlkeld Homes, led by Robert and Hailey Threlkeld, along with their team of agents and support professionals, is known throughout Knoxville for delivering exceptional real estate service with integrity, expertise and deep community roots. Their decision to affiliate with Wallace underscores a shared commitment to tradition, service, and excellence in the Knoxville market.

“For nearly 90 years, Wallace has been a trusted partner for generations of families across East Tennessee,” said Andrew McGranaghan, CEO of Wallace Real Estate. “The Threlkeld name carries that same sense of integrity and legacy within our community. We are honored to welcome Robert, Hailey, and their team to Wallace, and we look forward to supporting them with the strength of our resources, our brand, and our global network.”

A lifelong Knoxville resident, Robert Threlkeld brings a proven track record of results paired with a relationship-driven approach to real estate. His team will be based out of Wallace’s Bearden Office, located atop Bearden Hill.

“Our clients know that real estate is more than a transaction — it’s about trust and relationships,” said Robert Threlkeld. “In Wallace, we found a partner who reflects our values and shares our vision for serving Knoxville with the highest standards. This move allows us to continue providing the personal service our clients expect, while also offering them the expanded reach and resources of one of the most respected real estate companies in East Tennessee.”

As a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, Wallace also brings global exposure and connections, ensuring Threlkeld Homes’ clients benefit from an unmatched level of opportunity in both local and international markets.

Kate Spears is the social, media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.

