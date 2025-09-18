With school steadily in session and the Vols now having three games under their belt, Rocky Top is finally starting to feel settled into the fall season. Tailgates, morning markets, and the occasional weekend kickoff concert are all abundant from now until the end of the year. As the community marches forward into new seasons, you can still find the same old comforts in its gathering spaces and creative outlets that bring the city life year-round.

Back to School Bash – Main Event (September 18, 4 – 7 p.m.) For students, educators, and everyone in between, the Main Event is hosting a back-to-school celebration for all participants in education as a means to relax and celebrate a new chapter in the eternal journey behind a desk or in front of a chalkboard. Donate school supply items and a small monetary fee to enter a raffle giveaway to donate the goods to the school with the most votes.

The Brook & The Bluff – Mill And Mine (September 18, 8 p.m.) Quickly becoming a favorite setlist of the south, The Brook & The Bluff capitalize on their approachable yet dynamic recordings with a live show presence that’s hard to beat. Coming to the heart of Knoxville’s Old City, this show is bound to be a shot in the arm for an area of town that’s youthful and full of fervor for creatives with a distinct vision.

Napoleon Dynamite Live! – Knoxville Civic Auditorium (September 18, 8 p.m.) It’s been two decades since this classic, left-of-center comedy first graced the silver screen and effectively rewired a collective consciousness and irreversibly altered a youthful sense of humor forever. Now, you can celebrate your love for the film with a screening alongside thousands of other Pedro voters, followed by a discussion with John Heder (Napoleon), Efren Ramirez (Pedro), and John Gries (Uncle Rico). Tots not included with the purchase of a ticket!

Full Moon Pickin’ Party – Museum of Appalachia (September 19, 7 p.m.) Sponsored by some of the best watering holes in town, and with a bill of immense talent illuminated in starlight, there’s a lot to like about this unique and rare series sitting right in your backyard. This edition of the ‘Pickin’ Party’ features Kentucky crooner Nicholas Jamerson, one of this generation’s most prolific songwriters and authentic storytellers. His raw vocals and razor-sharp poetics will no doubt be highlighted amidst the cricket chirps and backing vocals from the birds in the trees.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Zoo Knoxville (September 20, 9 a.m.) One of the largest fundraisers worldwide for Alzheimer’s research, a few simple steps could make the difference for someone diagnosed with this life-altering disease. Tie your dollars to your strut and peruse the grounds of Zoo Knoxville for a productive Saturday morning, not only for personal health, but communal wellness. Event coordinators ask that you register online beforehand or in person the day of the event, starting at 7:30 a.m.

THE BOTTOMless Pie Party – Caswell Park (September 20, 3 – 8 p.m.) Join The Bottom as they raise money for general operating costs and other additional amenities by satisfying your sweet tooth! With a purchase of a $25 ticket, you can get unlimited pie slices, one drink ticket and a raffle ticket to enter a drawing for prizes donated from other local businesses and creatives in league with one of Knoxville’s biggest beacons of cultural preservation.

International Food Festival – World’s Fair Park Festival Lawn (September 21, 12 – 8 p.m.) Chances are, if you blindly point to somewhere on a map, you’ll be able to get a taste of the region this Sunday at the International Food Festival. With over 25 countries and cultures represented in food and live performance, there’s something for everyone and every age. Bounce houses and face painting for the full-bellied kiddos will also be available, and admission is entirely free!

Learn to Curl – Ice Chalet (September 21, 4 – 6 p.m.) The Great Smoky Mountains Curling Club is bringing its expertise to Bearden Sunday afternoon as it hosts a class for curious or aspiring players. With the price of admission, you’ll receive instructions on the rules and techniques of the game as you practice with experienced players, insight into specific terminology, and all the equipment you’ll need during the time of the event. Come play the roaring game to give your weekend a fun closing note!

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts, and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or by text at 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

