The State Review Board of the Tennessee Historical Commission will vote on 11 nominations for historical preservation from across the state. Those nominations that are found to meet the criteria will be sent for final approval to the National Register of Historic Places at the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The nominations are:

Bank of Auburn, Cannon County

Chester County Training School – Vincent High School, Chester County

Capitol Hill Redevelopment District, Davidson County

Cole-Boston-Dodds House, Dyer County

Rainbow Bridge, Greene County

Birchwood Elementary School, Hamilton County

St. Marks United Methodist Church, Hamilton County

Walden’s Ridge Civic Center, Hamilton County

R. C. Kefauver House, Monroe County

Dunlop House, Montgomery County

O & W Bridge, Scott County

The State Review Board is composed of 12 people with backgrounds in American history, architecture, archaeology, or related fields. It also includes members representing the public. The National Register program was authorized under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966.

The Tennessee Historical Commission administers the program in Tennessee.

The public is invited to attend the meeting.

For additional information, please contact Rebecca Schmitt with the Tennessee Historical Commission at 615-818-4476, or at National.Register@tn.gov. For more information about the Tennessee Historical Commission, please visit their website.

Information and quotes provided by Tennessee Historical Commission Press Office.

