Three crazy things (to do today)

Make today (8/3) special. Get out and play!

South Knox Fun Run: 6:30 p.m., Alliance Brewing Company. Free. 865 Running. Social pace 3’ish mile run, come back for $1 off on beers. All levels are welcome. (Please check to see if the new COVID restrictions have affected this event.)

Full Moon Social Paddle: 8:30 p.m., The Cove at Concord Park. Info: River Sports Outfitters at 865-523-0066. We will let the light of the full moon guide our way along the night shores of Ft. Loudon Lake. Bring headlamps or kayak lights. Free if you have your own gear or $15 if you need to rent. Register online.

Full Moon Hike: 8:30 p.m., Seven Islands State Park. Cost $8. Info: Seven Islands State Birding Park at 715-630-6848. We’ll hike to a high point in the park to watch the moon rise and explore parts of Seven Islands by the light of the moon. We’ll discuss the nocturnal animals that live in the park and look for evidence of them as they emerge from their daytime hiding places. Register online.

And check out the full Outdoor Knoxville Calendar here.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.